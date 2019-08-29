THP cracking down on Hands Free Tennessee Law this Labor Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been almost two months since the state began implementing the Hands Free Tennessee Law.
Tennessee Highway Patrol says it's been focusing on educating the public rather than handing out citations.
"Let's give them time to break the habit so why don't we just try to write warnings or even just give verbal warnings," said Sgt. Chris Richardson with THP.
But starting Friday, to kick off the Labor Day Weekend, THP says troopers will be out cracking down.
The first time you're caught using your phone while driving is a $50 fine, but depending on where you're caught using your phone, like in school zones or work zones, fines could be four times that.
"We're going to start treating it like a regular law. We're going to start enforcing it just like anything else," said Richardson.
The law, which was implemented July 1, made it illegal for any driver to use their phone while behind the wheel.
In Memphis, officers are not yet allowed to enforce the law because the department says there's no city ordinance to mirror state law. But come Tuesday, city council will consider an ordinance that allows officers to do just that.
"We want to support our local officers and make their jobs easier. Our overall goal is to see the language, make sure the language is sufficient and it covers the bases," said City Councilman Berlin Boyd.
At a press conference earlier this week, Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said he'd like to see other driving offenses get the same attention cell phones do.
"When I went to talk to the state legislature about guns in cars they refused to do something about guns, but then months later did something about cell phones. There's something fundamentally wrong with that picture," said Director Rallings.
The law also makes it illegal for you to watch a video or movie on a device and record or broadcast video.
