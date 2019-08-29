Woman killed in early morning apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was killed in a fire Thursday morning.
Firefighters were called to Village Green Apartments near 2:30 a.m.
Upon arriving, firefighters found a woman unresponsive in the bedroom of an apartment.
The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition for smoke inhalation, where she later died.
The woman has not yet been identified.
Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be food left unattended on the stove.
The fire did a total of $20,000 in damage to the apartments. It was extinguished around 3:20 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.