Former MPD officer charged with assault appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis police officer, who was involved in a high-profile officer involved shooting last year, appeared in court Thursday.
Jamarcus Jeames was arrested Wednesday after police say he was involved in a fight at a Cordova gas station.
He is charged with assault, DUI and public intoxication.
A police affidavit says beer and rum were found in his car.
Jeames resigned from the MPD after it was found he turned off his body camera before shooting Martavious Banks.
Jeames is currently an officer at the Moscow Police Department in Fayette County.
He will return to court Friday.
