5 Great Things: Walmart hosts ‘thank you’ lunch for first responders, New Memphis hosts 2019 ‘Exposure’ event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Before you take off for your Labor Day weekend activities, check out 5 of the Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.
This month the Memphis Zoo is offering free admission for all first responders, including fire, police, ambulance staff, paramedics and 911 dispatchers.
The Administration for Children and Families and the Office of Head Start gave Porter-Leath a $1.2 million grant to operate its Early Head Start programs
Walmart hosted a "thank you" lunch for police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel in DeSoto County as a way to honor them for their hard work and sacrifices.
Patricia Roberts, the first African American female to ever join the West Memphis Fire Department, continues to make history by being promoted to Deputy Inspector. It’s another first among many for her in that department.
FedExForum was filled with 175 Memphis vendors and booths to show attendees how to turn their love of Memphis into action. The Memphis Exposure event was organized by New Memphis, exposing people to what’s great about the Bluff City.
