5 Great Things: Walmart hosts ‘thank you’ lunch for first responders, New Memphis hosts 2019 ‘Exposure’ event

5 Great Things: Walmart hosts ‘thank you’ lunch for first responders, New Memphis hosts 2019 ‘Exposu
By Kym Clark | August 30, 2019 at 6:37 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 6:37 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Before you take off for your Labor Day weekend activities, check out 5 of the Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.

Final week of free zoo admission for first responders

This month the Memphis Zoo is offering free admission for all first responders, including fire, police, ambulance staff, paramedics and 911 dispatchers.

Porter-Leath receives $1.2M grant for head start programs

The Administration for Children and Families and the Office of Head Start gave Porter-Leath a $1.2 million grant to operate its Early Head Start programs

Walmart hosts ‘thank you’ lunch for DeSoto County first responders

Walmart hosted a "thank you" lunch for police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel in DeSoto County as a way to honor them for their hard work and sacrifices.

West Memphis’ first African American female firefighter promoted to inspector

Patricia Roberts, the first African American female to ever join the West Memphis Fire Department, continues to make history by being promoted to Deputy Inspector. It’s another first among many for her in that department.

New Memphis hosts 2019 ‘Exposure’ event

FedExForum was filled with 175 Memphis vendors and booths to show attendees how to turn their love of Memphis into action. The Memphis Exposure event was organized by New Memphis, exposing people to what’s great about the Bluff City.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.