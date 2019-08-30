Horseshoe Casino cleaning up after water main rupture

TUNICA, MS (WMC) - A water main rupture in the ceiling at Horseshoe Tunica Thursday night caused water to fall from the ceiling.
Customers inside the casino say water started pouring onto game tables late Thursday night.
According to the casino, operations are continuing as normal with the exception of the area where the water main ruptured.
The casino said while the incident did cause a mess, no one was injured and it did not cause major damage.
It hopes to have the damaged area fully functional in the next 24 hours.
