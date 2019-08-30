Hot heading into the holiday weekend

A pleasant start this morning with temperatures in the 50s to low to mid 60s. Expect sunshine with some passing clouds by afternoon. A stray shower is possible in northeast Arkansas. Highs will be near 90 with a southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: A few clouds. Wind: SE 5. Lows in the mid to upper 60.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with afternoon highs in the low 90s and lows near 70. Sunday will be partly cloudy and muggy with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Labor Day will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be much the same with a partly cloudy sky and highs again in the low to mid 90s with lows in the lower 70s. It will be fairly muggy most of next week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
