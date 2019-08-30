Labor Day weekend temperatures on the rise

NEXT WEEK: Labor Day will be slightly warmer and muggier with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky, afternoon highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny, warm, and muggy with highs remaining in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler and less humid with highs in the upper 80s.