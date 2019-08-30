Labor Day weekend temperatures on the rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southerly flow will allow temperatures to increase for the holiday weekend. Humidity will also increase but a mainly dry pattern will continue.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: SE 5 Low: 69
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: S 5 High: 91
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: ESE 5 Low: 70
THE WEEKEND: Temperatures will be warm tomorrow but humidity levels will still remain low. Sunday will be much the same with a partly cloudy sky, highs in the low 90s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Labor Day will be slightly warmer and muggier with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky, afternoon highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny, warm, and muggy with highs remaining in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler and less humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 115 MPH as it continues to churn through the warm open waters of the Atlantic. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows Dorian intensifying to a Category 4 storm by Sunday and moving west across the northern Bahamas Monday and then making landfall on the Florida coast Tuesday. We will continue to track this storm and keep you updated.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
