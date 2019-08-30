Man arrested, accused of robbing Domino’s Pizza delivery driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been arrested after police say he stole pizza and chicken from a delivery driver.
Marquez Johnson is accused of robbing a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver Wednesday night.
Investigators say an order of two pizzas and chicken wings were delivered to a house in Cordova.
When the driver arrived, he heard a voice saying, "Here I am.”
The suspect grabbed the bag from the delivery driver.
The driver asked the suspect, “why are you robbing me?”
The suspect said, “Let it go and it won’t be any problems.”
The driver let it go.
Police later tracked Johnson to a house two doors down by using the food receipt with his name and phone number on it.
No one at the Domino’s on Germantown Parkway would speak with us, but we learned Johnson posted a video on his Facebook page right after the theft.
The video shows Johnson eating wings, appearing to really enjoy the food. He then moves to a slice of pizza, showing it to the camera then eating a bite of it. Johnson continues eating until he says his "baby" is calling.
Investigators found two Domino’s Pizza boxes and a wing box on the kitchen table in the house. After questioning Johnson, officers say he admitted to taking the food, saying he was hungry.
Police charged Johnson with robbery.
Investigators also say there was no indication Johnson had a weapon when the robbery happened.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.