Mid-South business headlines: Amazon-linked facitlity planned in Frayser and female CRE brokers outnumbered in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re taking a look at some of this week’s biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South with Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
A huge distribution facility linked to Amazon is in the works in Frayser.
Earlier this week, it was revealed Memphis has one of the shortest commutes in the U.S.
This week’s cover story touches on commercial real estate brokers in Memphis. MBJ found that women are far outnumbered by men.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.