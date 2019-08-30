Mississippi colleges team up for new degree path

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Two North Mississippi colleges are teaming up to offer a new path for a college degree.
The University of Mississippi ad Northwest Mississippi Community College are working together to create the Path-4. The program is expected to offer a seamless four-year college experience with the opportunity to receive financial aid.
When students have finished the program they will receive both an associate degree and Ole Miss bachelor’s degree. The program also allows students the option to remain in DeSoto County if they wish to do so.
