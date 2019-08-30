Police: Motorcyclist dies in crash near Chelsea Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and car on Springdale Street near Chelsea Avenue on Thursday night around 11:19 p.m.
According to MPD’s twitter account, the driver of the vehicle failed to yield before turning left at an intersection.
The motorcyclist, 29-year-old Lorenzo Horne, and his passenger were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Horne was later pronounced deceased.
The driver of the vehicle was also transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
MPD says the driver of the vehicle has been issued a citation.
