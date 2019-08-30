New Memphis hosts 2019 ‘Exposure’ event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly 200 ways to celebrate Memphis were offered at FedExForum Thursday night.
This year's Exposure brought 175 Memphis organizations and businesses under one roof.
One place to go to find out how you can turn your love of Memphis into action.
FedExForum was filled with vendors and booths where attendees could find out how to give back to the community.
Exposure is organized by New Memphis, a non-profit that seeks out and develops local talent. This event exposes people to what's great about the Bluff City. And it provides information about how to get involved to make Memphis even better.
"The experience has been very good. It's been a great time, a lot of resources to help yourself and to help others. And that's the reason I came, because I heard there were going to be a lot of businesses and things to uplift the community. And I want to uplift my community as much as I can,” said Deidra Lamar, attendee.
Exposure 2019 also offered free food and drink, live music and fun.
It's a lead-up to 901 Day, which is this Sunday, Sept. 1.
New Memphis encourages you to use #CelebrateYourCity on social media posts.
