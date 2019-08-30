Quarterbacks could be key in Tiger vs. Rebels rivalry

“I talk about being present in the moment," said White. "I don’t think it’s wrong to really, at the beginning of the game, to come out of that tiger head and enjoy the Memphis blue in the Liberty Bowl and to see all the fans who’ve taken time out of their day to come and see us -- support us. So, it’s really good to be in that moment. To appreciate the environment that it is, but once we get on the field and get rolling that’s when you really get locked in and ready to go.”