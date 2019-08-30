Quarterbacks could be key in Tiger vs. Rebels rivalry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Not much more left to do for the Memphis Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels as they get set to renew their Mid-South Rivalry for the 63rd time Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.
The match-up could come down to who plays better at Quarterback -- Brady White for the Tigers or Matt Corral for the Rebels.
White threw more than 3,000 yards as a Redshirt Sophomore last season and Corral threw more than 200 yards and two touchdowns in four games before redshirting last season.
“Just excited,” Says Corral. “Excited for sure, being young and being able to lead a team the way you want to and get the job done the way the Coaches expect.”
“I talk about being present in the moment," said White. "I don’t think it’s wrong to really, at the beginning of the game, to come out of that tiger head and enjoy the Memphis blue in the Liberty Bowl and to see all the fans who’ve taken time out of their day to come and see us -- support us. So, it’s really good to be in that moment. To appreciate the environment that it is, but once we get on the field and get rolling that’s when you really get locked in and ready to go.”
Kickoff for the Tigers and Rebels is 11 a.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.
