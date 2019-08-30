Redbirds making it interesting down the stretch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds are doing their part to make the end of the Pacific Coast League Regular season an exciting one.
The Birds, who were as much as 21 games over .500 last month, have now gotten back even and in the thick of a Real Playoff Race in the PCL’s American North Division.
Memphis wins again at New Orleans Thursday night, scoring three runs in the top of the 9th inning to take an 8-5 victory over the Baby Cakes.
The Redbirds slap a whopping 6 Home Runs out of their 11 hits in the game. justin Williams and Randy Arozarena had two run shots and Junior Fernandez got the win on the mound.
Memphis has now won 17 of its last 20 games. The Redbirds trail first place Iowa by 4.5 Games with 6 left to play.
The last 4 at the I-Cubs.
