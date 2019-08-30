Shelby Co. DA: No charges will be pressed against officers involved in 2018 deadly shooting of D’Mario Perkins

D'Mario Perkins
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 30, 2019 at 3:11 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 3:52 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to press charges against officers involved in the 2018 deadly shooting of D’Mario Perkins.

The shooting stemmed from a traffic stop, in which 29-year-old D’Mario Perkins died immediately after.

The traffic stop happened in July 2018 on Mitchell Road, near South Third Street . Memphis police officers pulled over Perkins said he pulled out his gun and threatened to kill himself.

According to investigators, both officers opened fire after Perkins fired his weapon.

One of the officers resigned in May 2019.

Medical examiners ruled Perkins’ death as a suicide.

The Perkins family is very upset and emotional to hear the DA’s decision.

