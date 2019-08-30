Suspects charged in shooting of a 7-year-old set to appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two of the three suspects accused of shooting a 7-year-old will appear in court Friday.
Alexander Lewis, Jr., Malik Martin and an unidentified 17-year-old are charged with attempted first degree murder and 13 counts of aggravated assault after firing shots into a home Tuesday night injuring a 7-year-old boy.
Police say both Lewis and Martin admitted to shooting at the home with 13 people inside.
Court documents say they found Lewis at a Southeast Memphis home, along with the red Nissan witnesses reportedly saw him in and three high-powered rifles and several rounds of live ammunition. Police say Martin was also at the home.
It is unsure if the 17-year-old suspect will appear in court along with Lewis and Martin or have his appearances in juvenile court.
The 7-year-old victim is reported to still be in the hospital.
