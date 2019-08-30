Tigers fans prepare for rivalry game to kick off football season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - College football kicks off in the Mid-South with a bang this year as Memphis takes on regional rival Ole Miss.
All the action is going down in the Liberty Bowl Saturday morning.
Tiger tailgaters are hanging signs, unpacking equipment and their excitement, hoping for a banner year with the University of Memphis football team favored to win every game this season.
“Adrenaline is pumping!” said Chuck Olson, Tigers fan. “This is going to be a big test, the first game of the year. To see how Memphis does.”
The first game is always huge but this year it’s bigger than ever with the Tigers taking on regional rival Ole Miss.
“It’s always a big rivalry, it’s always a big game,” said Olson.
“It is going to be the biggest game,” said Gerald May, fan. “This is the biggest event in Memphis for the whole fall.”
The University of Memphis has been preparing the Liberty Bowl for an estimated 40-50 thousand fans. The huge turnout and ticket sales even has interim Athletic Director Allie Prescott excited.
“I’ve lived in this city all my life,” said Prescott. “I don’t ever remember the anticipation being this high for a game.”
“It’s a big deal,” said Olson. “It’s good for the city.”
As Tiger blue takes up it familiar position on Tiger Lane, fans know they'll be seeing plenty of Ole Miss faithful in cardinal red heading into the eye of the Tiger. And they don't seem to mind.
“There will be some trash talking, of course there always is,” said Olson. “But at the end of the day it’s all about good fun.”
The game kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday.
