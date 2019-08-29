Warmer Labor Day weekend & Dorian is gaining strength

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another cool night tonight but the gradual return of a southerly flow will allow temperatures to warm above average this weekend and in the Atlantic all indications are that Hurricane Dorian will get much stronger and still poses a threat to East coast.
TONIGHT: Clear Wind: E 5 Low: 66
FRIDAY: Sunny Wind: E 5-10 High: 90
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear Wind: E 5 Low: 68
THE WEEKEND: Temperatures will be warm for the weekend as afternoon highs warm into the lower 90s Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day and clear at night with overnight lows near 70.
NEXT WEEK: Labor Day will be mostly sunny and warm with highs again in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the low 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid with afternoon highs remaining in the low 90s and overnight lows in the low 70s. Thursday will be mostly sunny, warm and muggy with afternoon highs near 90 and lows again in the low 70s.
Hurricane Dorian is expected to reach Category 2 strength Friday night with sustained winds of 120 MPH. The storm will continue to move over the warm open waters of the Atlantic north and east of the Bahamas through the weekend. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has the storm reaching Category 4 strength Sunday night and the coming onshore as a major hurricane somewhere along the Florida coast from the Keys to just south of Jacksonville.
