Warming up for Labor Day Weekend

Southerly winds will move in warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico into the Mid-South making it hotter this holiday weekend.
Expect mostly sunny skies again today with afternoon highs warming near 90 degrees along with southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. A stray shower is possible in Northeastern Arkansas, but most will remain dry. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s with clear skies and south east winds around 5 mph.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Southeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. Low: 68.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday and Sunday we are looking at partly cloudy skies both days as a bit more moisture moves into the region. Afternoon highs will stay in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s across the Mid-South.
NEXT WEEK: Labor Day on Monday we are tracking partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday we are also tracking partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be much the same with partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lower 90s.
HURRICANE DORIAN: National Hurricane Center has Dorian tracking across the warm Atlantic waters. As it does, it is expected to strengthen. Latest update has Dorian reaching Category 4 status as it approaches Florida’s East Coast. Still a lot of uncertainty on where the storm will make landfall and what it will do once it moves into the Sunshine State. Something to watch as we move through this Holiday Weekend and beyond.
Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the weekend forecast and beyond.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.