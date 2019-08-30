West Memphis Police Department partners with Ring Inc.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - One local police department is getting some crime-fighting assistance thanks to one popular door device.
The West Memphis Police Department is one of more than 400 police agencies partnering with the company across the country.
The goal is to help reduce crime in the community.
"As far the partnership goes, it's been great. It's opened up a line of communication for our citizens which that's been a major platform,” said West Memphis Police Captain, Troy Galtelli.
Residents can upload video and images from their Ring cameras to an app called Neighbors - owned by the company.
Residents can interact with other neighbors and under the partnership, West Memphis Police is able to view uploaded video.
If a resident does not upload video to the app, the partnership allows police to request it.
However, residents can say no if they don't want to share.
One West Memphis resident says she loves the partnership.
"I think it's a brilliant idea. They stay very involved. I've noticed on the neighborhood app part of it that they stay very involved with what's going on in the community and what's posted on the app within the neighborhood."
Some residents have raised security concerns about the app, but according to Ring’s website no video will be shared from a user unless the user chooses to share it themselves.
The Oxford Police Department has also partnered with Ring.
In its first four weeks, the West Memphis Police Department has not solved any major crimes using the app, but Capt. Galtelli says he hoping to do so as more people become familiar with the app.
