Brandon Theesfeld indicted on capital murder charge in death of Ally Kostial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grand jury has formally indicted the man arrested for killing an Ole Miss co-ed, charging him with capital murder.
The indictment says 22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld kidnapped Ally Kostial and shot her, resulting in a capital murder charge punishable by death or life in prison.
Kostial's body was found near Sardis Lake in Lafayette County back in July.
Investigators said a deputy was on routine patrol in a remote area when they found Kostial's body.
Sources close to the investigation say she was shot eight times.
Theesfeld was an acquaintance of Kostial and a fellow student at Ole Miss.
Investigators have not yet detailed the relationship between the two, but friends told us it was complicated.
We spoke to Theesfeld's attorney by phone Friday afternoon. He said he met with his client and has seen the indictment.
He said Theesfeld denies the crimes and will be entering a plea of not guilty.
Last week, Theesfeld's attorneys asked for a psychological evaluation for Theesfeld.
He remains in Lafayette County custody without bond.
