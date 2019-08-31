Family of D’Mario Perkins questions medical examiner’s ruling

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No charges will be filed against the two Memphis Police officers involved in the shooting of a Memphis man last summer.
D’Mario Perkins died after being pulled over for a traffic stop in Whitehaven.
The Perkins family says they have been waiting to speak to investigators and the prosecutor for over a year.
“No one cares until the D.A. calls me and asks me to come in, just to give me more bad news,” said Sheila Perkins, D’Mario’s mother.
After more than a year of waiting, the Perkins family got their first meeting with the District Attorney General Amy Weirich Friday morning.
“General Weirich was respectful of the family and the family was respectful back. Some obvious frustration, but very much controlled,” said Jake Brown, the family’s attorney.
Investigators said last July, Memphis police officers David Reinke and Brandon Barnes pulled over DMario for a traffic violation on Mitchell Road near South Third.
D’Mario threatened to kill himself and fired shots, and that's when officers returned fire, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The medical examiner determined D'Mario died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The district attorney’s office determined there was not sufficient evidence to prosecute the officers involved for a crime.
However, Perkins’ family is questioning the medical examiner’s findings. They say D’Mario was not suicidal.
He had just celebrated his 29th birthday and became a father for the third time. His son was born two days before he died.
The night of the shooting, family says D’Mario was on his way to pick up baby supplies when he was pulled over.
“I feel like wrong has been done to my son and his family,” said Sheila Perkins.
The Perkins family wants to see the officer’s Body cam footage and see the final TBI report.
The D.A. says both have to be redacted before it can be released.
“If we don’t be down here on these criminal justice steps, hollering and screaming for justice for our children, it’s going to continue to happen,” said Sheila Perkins.
