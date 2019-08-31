Hanging up the Whistle: TSSAA official Wink Willoughby’s final game

“I was hoping to get him at least through the end of the season, and try to squeeze him a little bit, but he has good reasons for not, and I get that,” said Wiliams. "Personally we’ll still be friends, and I’ll still talk to him, I just will have to dig a little deeper, and take some of the younger people who aren’t quite as ready, and won’t do quite as good of a job as Wink, and bring them on.”