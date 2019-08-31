Pet of the Week: Sweet baby Clark

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Meet Clark from the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County!
He’s about 5 or 6 years old and he loves to sit in laps while watching TV.
Clark was brought in by a good Samaritan in horrible condition. Unfortunately, he had to get his eye removed due to microphthalmia.
If you or someone you know is looking to take home Clark or another animal at the humane society contact the organization at 901-937-3900 or visit the animals at 935 Farm Road.
