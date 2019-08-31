Playoff chase ends for Redbirds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds make a valiant comeback in the division race, but playoff hopes end Friday night at Iowa in a 5-1 defeat.
Just last month, the Birds were 21 games over .500 and left for dead after 1 straight trips to the Pacific Coast League title. But Memphis’ bats got hot with 52 Home Runs in 27 games and the pitching tightened up to hold on to late inning leads as the Redbirds scrambled back to .500.
The Birds won 11 of 12 games and 17 of their last 20 games to head to the American North Division Leader, Iowa, with a chance to claim a 3rd straight division title.
Memphis scrambling back to trail the Iowa Cubs by four games with four games left to play.
But, Iowa puts an end to the Redbirds dreams by winning the first game of the series.
It was a great comeback for Memphis and new skipper Ben Johnson, a former Germantown High Star.
There’s still more baseball at AutoZone Park this season, with the Triple-A National Championship Game set for Sept. 17!
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.