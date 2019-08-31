Police: Man shot after refusing conversation with suspected shooter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a shooting around 1:27 a.m. on Elvis Presley boulevard Sunday where a man was allegedly shot for refusing conversation with a suspect.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the victim said a suspect in an unknown vehicle pulled up next to him while he was walking and tried to have a conversation.
When the victim refused to speak, the suspect shot him, police say. He has since been taken to the hospital in critical condition.
