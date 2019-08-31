Police: Man shot after refusing conversation with suspected shooter

There has been no further information released in relation to this case. (Source: Luke Burdsall)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 31, 2019 at 8:47 AM CDT - Updated August 31 at 8:52 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a shooting around 1:27 a.m. on Elvis Presley boulevard Sunday where a man was allegedly shot for refusing conversation with a suspect.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the victim said a suspect in an unknown vehicle pulled up next to him while he was walking and tried to have a conversation.

When the victim refused to speak, the suspect shot him, police say. He has since been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

