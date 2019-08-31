Seahawks Waive quarterback Paxton Lynch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the Seahawks have waived quarterback Paxton Lynch.
Seahwaks Brass say It's not a surprise given that Geno Smith played better in the preseason, and Lynch was knocked out of his last game with a concussion.
Seattle may still be shopping for a backup quarterback.
The practice squad could be an option if the Seahawks want to keep Lynch around. He's still eligible as he only has two accrued seasons in the NFL.
Smith completed 4 of 7 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns on Thursday night against the Raiders. Lynch completed just 1 of 7 attempts for four yards.
Seattle will announce the rest of its cuts on Saturday as the club must meet the NFL’s 11 a.m. deadline. At that point, the roster must be trimmed to 53 players.
