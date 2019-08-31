Tigers men’s soccer team opens with a victory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis Men's Soccer Team started the 2019 season with a comfortable 4-0 win against Campbell on Friday night. The exclamation point on the shutout came from the Tiger defense, which allowed zero shots from the visiting Camels.
Four Tigers scored on the evening, bookended with goals from senior defender Ben Roberts and freshman midfielder Jovan Prado.
The Tigers look to continue the momentum on Sunday as the Wright State Raiders in Memphis. Match time on Sunday is set for 7 p.m. at the U of M’s Murphy Athletic Complex Park on Getwell.
