Visitation held for former WMC anchor Donna Davis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friends and family gathered to remember former WMC Action News 5 anchor Donna Davis.
Mourners attended a visitation Friday evening at the Joe Ford Funeral Home on Winchester.
Donna died suddenly last Sunday, leaving behind her husband and son.
There is no word on what caused her death.
Friends described her as lovely and generous.
“Anybody who was new or a veteran, she just treated everybody the same, with love, with respect,” said Chip Washington, friend.
Donna brought you the news here on WMC from 2000 to 2008.
She was 47 years old.
