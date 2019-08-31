Warmer & Humidity Gradually Rising

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will get hotter tomorrow and Labor and the humidity will be on the rise too. The dry pattern will also persist across the Mid-South into next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Wind: E 5 Low: 70
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Wind: NW 5 High: 91
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: N 5 Low: 70
NEXT WEEK: Labor Day will be slightly warmer and muggier with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky, afternoon highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny, warm, and muggy with highs remaining in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler and less humid with highs in the upper 80s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 MPH as it continues to churn through the warm open waters of the Atlantic. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows Dorian moving west across the northern Bahamas Monday and then making a turn and moving north and east along the east coast. It shows Dorian just south of the North Carolina coast early Thursday. We will continue to track this storm and keep you updated.
