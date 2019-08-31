Warmer for the weekend & Labor Day

South winds continue this weekend, allowing for temperatures to stay a bit warmer than average. The humid factor will also creep back up, but rain chances stay low.
We are tracking a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday with afternoon highs warming into the lower 90s and south winds around 5 mph. Dry conditions continue today, but the humid factor will creep up slightly from what we dealt with this past week. Tonight, we are looking at mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 70s and winds remaining light. Much the same is expected for Sunday and Labor Day on Monday.
TODAY: Partly sunny. Winds: South around 5 mph. High: 91.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Light. Low: 71.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow is looking very similar to today. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower 90s with northwest winds around 5 mph. Dry conditions remain with a bit of a muggy factor outside. Lows will dip into the lower 70s under partly to mostly clear skies.
NEXT WEEK: Highs reach into the lower 90s on Labor Day, we will expect mostly sunny skies with a bit of a muggy factor outside, overnight lows will stay in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Thursday and Friday we are tracking partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the upper 80s, slightly lower humidity, and overnight lows in the upper to middle 60s.
HURRICANE DORIAN: Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 4 storm with winds around 140 mph as it moves across the warm Atlantic waters. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows the storms maintaining its strength as it approaches Florida’s East Coast. Forecast models now have it turning north once it reaches the coast of Florida and then following the Florida, Georgia and eventually impacting the South Carolina coast lines before it makes landfall. Again, this track will change and as always, we will keep you up to date with the latest information all weekend long.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
