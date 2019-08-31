Warmer for the weekend & Labor Day

HURRICANE DORIAN: Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 4 storm with winds around 140 mph as it moves across the warm Atlantic waters. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows the storms maintaining its strength as it approaches Florida’s East Coast. Forecast models now have it turning north once it reaches the coast of Florida and then following the Florida, Georgia and eventually impacting the South Carolina coast lines before it makes landfall. Again, this track will change and as always, we will keep you up to date with the latest information all weekend long.