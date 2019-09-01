Civil Rights Museum announces changes to ticket prices and purchasing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum plans to bring changes to the museum such as how visitors can purchase their tickets and new prices.
Starting Wednesday, visitors will be able to purchase tickets online prior to visiting the museum. Tickets will be available for purchase two hours before your planned visit.
The museum asks that visitors show a printed copy or receipt that can be scanned on your smart phone to skip long checkout lines.
The museum has also announced it plans to raise ticket prices by $1; adult tickets will now cost visitors $17.
