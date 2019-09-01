901 Day events celebrate all things Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today is 901 Day! It’s a celebration of all things Memphis and several events are still taking place!
It's only appropriate to celebrate 901 Day at Railgarten in Cooper Young. They are celebrating what makes Memphis unique and having a little fun.
"The positive vibes and good vibes that are coming out of this area code and concept of 901 has been really engaging lately, and I love being a part of it,” said Miles Covarik, organizer.
The 901 Day celebrations kicked off at Railgarten with a nerf gun war, drawing in crowds of all ages.
"Basically, folks come out and rent blasters and play games all day and be kids in their minds,” said Covarik.
For those who don't know what the 901 is all about, this gives them the perfect opportunity to learn.
"We have 901 Day vendors, so anybody who's got 75 percent to 100 percent crafts that they want to sell,” said Covarik.
For many, 901 isn’t just a place, it’s a state of mind.
“The crossroads of Memphis will be here today, like it is every crossroad that we love,” said Covarik.
There are 901 Day events happening at Crosstown Concourse and Loflin Yard.
St. Jude is also encouraging everyone to donate $9.01.
