SCSO investigating after mixed reports cause scare at Delta Fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after reports of a shooting at Delta Fair Saturday night.
Deputies say the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m.
Delta Fair officials say pranksters set off fireworks in the Midway.
They are advising attendees not to bring fireworks onto fairgrounds.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies say no injuries were reported.
Detectives are on the scene and no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story.
