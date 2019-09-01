Helena-West Helena Police: Constable shot while in bed

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - A constable is now expected to be released from the hospital after he was shot while lying in bed Saturday night.
Helena-West Helena police responded to the shooting around 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Baldwin.
The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Wilburt Strotter Sr., who is a constable and Lakeview police officer.
According to the Helena-West Helena police chief, Strotter was in bed when a projectile entered through the wall, striking his upper torso.
He was airlifted to Regional One in critical condition and is currently in stable condition.
Officers don’t believe Strotter was the target of the shooting. Spent casings were found in the road, west of the location.
