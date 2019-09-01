Hot & Muggy To Start The Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The heat and humidity will be on the rise to start the week. The pattern will remain mostly dry but a stray shower will be possible with the added heat and humidity.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Wind: NW 5 Low: 73
LABOR DAY: Mostly Sunny. Wind: NE 5 High: 91
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: NE 5 Low: 71
THIS WEEK: Labor Day will be slightly warmer and muggier with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky, afternoon highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny, warm, and muggy with highs remaining in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s and not as muggy. Friday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler and comfortable with highs in the near 90.
NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 185 MPH and it continues to move across the northern Bahama Islands. It will continue to track northwest and approach the Florida coast. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows Dorian staying off shore and skirting along the east coast through much of this week. Dorian is expected to weaken as it moves along the east coast and will end up just south of the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Friday. We will continue to track this storm and keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.