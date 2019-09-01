MPD: 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Elvis Presley Blvd.

No further information has been released involving this case.
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 1, 2019 at 1:26 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 1:28 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to an aggravated assault on Elvis Presley Boulevard around 12:58 a.m. Sunday where they found two men that had been shot.

According to the Memphis Police Department’s twitter account, officers located two male victims in a Jeep both suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were transported to the hospital in critical condition, but did not survive their injuries.

A third victim was located with injuries from broken glass.

This is an ongoing investigation.

