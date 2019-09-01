Warm & a bit muggy as we welcome in September

THE WEEK AHEAD: Labor Day is looking warm and sticky, afternoon highs will warm into the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies and lows will dip into the lower 70s. Tuesday we are looking at highs back into the middle 90s under sunny skies and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be warm with increasing clouds; afternoon highs will warm into the lower 90s with lows near 70. A weak cold front will push through late Wednesday into Thursday, little rain chances with this front as of right now, but it will usher in cooler less humid air to end the week. Partly cloudy skies prevail on Thursday but decreasing during the day with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 60s. Friday and into Saturday we will stay in the upper to middle 80s for highs with lows in the 60s and mostly sunny conditions sticking around.