Warm & a bit muggy as we welcome in September

The muggy factor continues to creep up, along with the temperatures, as we push through the start to September.
Mostly to Partly sunny skies will prevail across the Mid-South for the first day of September. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower 90s with light winds across the region. The muggy factor will be a bit more noticeable this afternoon. Dry conditions will prevail again today and that will linger into the overnight. Lows will fall into the lower 70s tonight with mainly clear skies and calm winds across the region.
TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Winds: Light. High: 91.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Calm. Low: 72.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Labor Day is looking warm and sticky, afternoon highs will warm into the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies and lows will dip into the lower 70s. Tuesday we are looking at highs back into the middle 90s under sunny skies and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be warm with increasing clouds; afternoon highs will warm into the lower 90s with lows near 70. A weak cold front will push through late Wednesday into Thursday, little rain chances with this front as of right now, but it will usher in cooler less humid air to end the week. Partly cloudy skies prevail on Thursday but decreasing during the day with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 60s. Friday and into Saturday we will stay in the upper to middle 80s for highs with lows in the 60s and mostly sunny conditions sticking around.
HURRICANE DORIAN: Hurricane Dorian has maintained its Category 4 status with winds around 150 mph as it moves towards the Northern Bahamas. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows the storms maintaining its strength as it approaches Florida’s East Coast. Forecast models continue to have the storm turn north once it reaches the coast of Florida and then following the Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina coast lines. Again, this track will change and as always, we will keep you up to date with the latest information all weekend long.
Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the weekend forecast and beyond.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.