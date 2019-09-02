Ark. State Police investigating homicide in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - A man has been arrested after an altercation outside a Lee County entertainment lounge ended in gunfire and the death of another man.
The victim is identified as 41-year-old Tony Brown.
Police say the shooting occurred in the Haynes community, between Marianna and Forrest City, at J&J Lounge.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Department responded to the lounge and contacted the Arkansas State Police for assistance.
Brown was allegedly shot and died at the scene. His body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a manner and cause of death will be determined.
State police special agents arrested 49-year-old Alfred Johnson on Sunday afternoon.
Johnson has been charged with first degree murder and taken to the Lee County Jail.
He’s currently held on a $500,000 bond.
