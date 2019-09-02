Chick-Fil-A 5K participants race through the Bluff City for charity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Runners and walkers gathered Monday for one of the biggest charity events in Memphis, the 17th Annual Chick-Fil-A 5K.
Mid-Southerner and former NBC “The Voice” contestant Reagan Strange kicked off the race with the singing of the National Anthem.
The race took participants through Autozone Park and other Bluff City staple landmarks like Beale Street and the Mississippi River.
Chick-Fil-A’s 5K benefits the Junior Achievement of Memphis -- a non-profit that empowers children to be world ready and engaged members of the community.
The race was followed by a party with activities and prizes and the 4th Annual Kids Dash.
