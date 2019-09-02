Hot and dry pattern continues and Dorian remains strong

HURRICANE DORIAN: Dorian is still a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 165 MPH and it continues to move across the northern Bahama Islands. It will continue to track northwest and approach the Florida coast. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows the center of Dorian staying just off shore and skirting along the east coast through much of this week. Dorian is expected to weaken as it moves along the east coast and will end up just south of the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Friday. We will continue to track this storm and keep you updated.