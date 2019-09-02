Hot and dry pattern continues and Dorian remains strong

Expect a mostly sunny sky this morning, then partly cloudy by afternoon. A stray shower or two could pop up, but most areas will stay dry. Highs will be in the low 90s. Wind: NE 5.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: Light. Low: 71.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny, warm and muggy with highs remaining in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the the upper 80s.
THIS WEEKEND: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
HURRICANE DORIAN: Dorian is still a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 165 MPH and it continues to move across the northern Bahama Islands. It will continue to track northwest and approach the Florida coast. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows the center of Dorian staying just off shore and skirting along the east coast through much of this week. Dorian is expected to weaken as it moves along the east coast and will end up just south of the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Friday. We will continue to track this storm and keep you updated.
