MPD: man found dead after shooting on Clifton Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department officers are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead near Clifton Avenue and University Street on Monday.
Officers arrived on the scene to find the unidentified victim had been shot and killed.
Police say two male suspects were seen in white t-shirts and jeans running from the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information involving this case, call Crime Stoppers with tips at 901-528-CASH.
