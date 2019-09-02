One killed in Jonesboro crash

One killed in Jonesboro crash
A 67-year-old man was killed Sunday in a one-vehicle crash in Jonesboro, according to Jonesboro police. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 1, 2019 at 6:00 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 10:57 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 67-year-old man died Sunday in a one-vehicle crash in Jonesboro.

According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, officers responded to the crash around 1:15 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 4500 block of Johnson Avenue.

Around 1:12 p.m., officers with JPD and JFD responded to a one vehicle accident in the 4500 block of E. Johnson. A...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Sunday, September 1, 2019

“A silver minivan was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway on the south side and struck a tree,” Jonesboro police said in the post.

The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.