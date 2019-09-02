Police connect teen shooting death to attempted theft investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have connected their investigation of a teen’s shooting death to an attempted theft just a few blocks away.
"This is unbelievable. I can't believe this. It's real quiet around here,” said Regina Perry who lives nearby.
Perry says Cochese Avenue is not a violent area.
"We have a lot of elderly people here and we have a lot of families down through here,” said Perry.
But Memphis Police say just after 3 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a deadly shooting on the 4100 block of Cochese. That’s where they found a young, female victim lying in the street.
Family members, who chose not to speak to us on camera, identified the victim as 17-year-old Kemi Bacon.
Police have not named a suspect in the killing, but say they’ve detained a single female.
"I’m really about to cry because this is ridiculous,” said Perry.
MPD says within minutes of the shooting call another call came from down the street on South Perkins.
The manager at a gas station told WMC a customer left his car running while he went inside. He says a woman tried to steal the man’s car, but the man went after her.
Police tweeted they believe the attempted theft and the shooting on Cochese are connected.
As for neighbors like Regina Perry, they’re shocked and heartbroken to hear of this violence.
"What’s going on? Don’t nobody love nobody or themselves anymore? That’s what it looks like. We ain’t got no love around here,” said Perry.
Police say they’re still interviewing a number of people.
No charges have been filed at this time.
