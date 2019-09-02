Police: 1 woman shot, killed in Cochese Ave. homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a homicide after officers responded to a reported shooting on Cochese Avenue near Getwell Road around 3:03 a.m. on Monday morning.
According to MPD, one woman was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. She was later pronounced deceased.
Officers have one woman detained in relation to this investigation, but are continuing to investigate the incident.
MPD believes the homicide may be connected to a scene on South Perkins Road on Monday as well.
