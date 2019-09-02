Summer Ave. neighborhood names 3-mile stretch ‘Nations Highway’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis neighborhood is working to become the first of its kind after dubbing one stretch of Summer Avenue as Nations Highway due to the amount of diversity the neighborhood offers.
If you walk or drive down Summer Avenue between Highland and White Station, look up! You’ll see a colorful display of flags lining the street representing the diversity.
Columbia, China and Mexico -- all countries where business owners on Summer Avenue came from. Their flags and others are proudly represented with banners along the road.
Ted Noon is part of that diversity. He immigrated to the United States from Thailand and owns The Cottage restaurant.
The Summer Avenue Merchants Association says business owners on a three-mile stretch of Summer come from more than 30 different countries.
They want this area to be officially designated as the city’s first international district.
“It’s going to be good,” said Noon. “Right now we’re not that big but I hope one day people will notice and they will come in.”
Jim Hamilton's family has owned Hamilton's Fireplace off Summer for decades.
“Everyone from all countries are here! It’s a mix like...It’s phenomenal,” said Hamilton.
He’s seen the area grow up around them and he believes being named an international district would give a big boost to the local economy.
“It’s only going to get bigger and better,” said Hamilton.
Along with economic improvement, the Summer Avenue Merchants Association wants to do beautification projects on the street, as well as increase safety here by adding more sky cop cameras to really make this neighborhood a destination.
