U of M breaking ground for $30M fitness and wellness center
A model of the new fitness and wellness center set to come to U of M in spring of 2021. (Source: University of Memphis)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 2, 2019 at 4:44 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 4:44 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis plans to break ground for a new fitness and wellness facility this month and its expected to open by spring 2021.

The center will be adjacent to the new pedestrian bridge on Southern Avenue.

The two-story, 74,000 square foot facility will house a teaching kitchen, café, classrooms, basketball courts, an indoor track and an outdoor exercise patio.

Outside there will be a pool, three tennis courts and a basketball court.

