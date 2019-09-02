U of M breaking ground for $30M fitness and wellness center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis plans to break ground for a new fitness and wellness facility this month and its expected to open by spring 2021.
The center will be adjacent to the new pedestrian bridge on Southern Avenue.
The two-story, 74,000 square foot facility will house a teaching kitchen, café, classrooms, basketball courts, an indoor track and an outdoor exercise patio.
Outside there will be a pool, three tennis courts and a basketball court.
