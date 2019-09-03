Another hot and humid day ahead

Expect a mostly sunny start to the day with a few clouds mixing in by afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and the heat index will be close to 100. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: Light. Low: 73.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy and continued hot with highs remaining in the lower 90s. A weak cold front will move through shifting our wind to the north and that will drop lows into the mid to upper 60s Wednesday night. Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s and not as muggy. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs around 90.
THIS WEEKEND: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy both days with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Mid 90s are possible by early next week.
HURRICANE DORIAN has weakened to a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 120 MPH but it’s still barely moving across the northern Bahama Islands. It will continue to track northwest and approach the Florida coast. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows the center of Dorian staying just off shore and skirting along the east coast through much of this week as a weaker hurricane. Dorian is expected to weaken even more as it moves along the east coast and will end up just south of the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Friday. We will continue to track this storm and keep you updated.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.