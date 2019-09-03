A Brief Break In The Heat On The Way

THIS WEEK: High pressure keeps the Mid-South hot and dry again today in advance of a weak front that will approach tomorrow. The front will usher in slightly cooler and drier air behind it, but the cooler drier air will be brief. Tomorrow will be another mostly sunny day with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows again in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures back in the low 90s and overnight lows near 70.