A Brief Break In The Heat On The Way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) High pressure is dominating our weather pattern across the Mid-South keeping us hot and dry. A weak cold front will try to dip south across the area Wednesday bringing a brief break from the heat. In the meantime, Dorian is currently a category 2 storm that continues to inch closer to the Florida coast and will slowly move north along the Florida coast through the day today.
THE REST OF TODAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: SW 5 High: 93
TONIGHT: Clear Wind: Light Low: 73
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: N 5-10 High: 94
THIS WEEK: High pressure keeps the Mid-South hot and dry again today in advance of a weak front that will approach tomorrow. The front will usher in slightly cooler and drier air behind it, but the cooler drier air will be brief. Tomorrow will be another mostly sunny day with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows again in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures back in the low 90s and overnight lows near 70.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
HURRICANE DORIAN: The latest update from the National Hurricane Center shows the eye of Dorian just west of the northern Bahamas and slowly approaching the Florida coast. The storm is crawling to the north and will continue to weaken as it moves north. Tropical forecast models show the eye of the storm remaining offshore as it moves north staying east of the Florida coast through Wednesday. It is then expected to curve east along the Georgia and South Carolina coast Thursday bringing it along the outer banks of North Carolina Thursday and Friday morning and then moving into the open waters of the Atlantic where it is expected to rapidly weaken.
