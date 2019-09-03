A cold front brings minimal relief from the heat & the latest on Hurricane Dorain

THIS WEEK: Temperatures will warm above average ahead of a cold front and heat indices will range from 100 to 105 during the afternoon. Clouds will briefly increase during the evening a stray shower is possible but rain chances are minimal. Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s along with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.